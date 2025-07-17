Kooman & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

