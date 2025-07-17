Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Trading Up 21.2% – What’s Next?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 350,845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,713% from the average daily volume of 19,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Moon River Moly Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$20.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.60.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

