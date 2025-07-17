Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Trading 24.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) traded up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.66. 3,391,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,772% from the average session volume of 69,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 24.8%

The stock has a market cap of C$99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.