Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.48 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.96 ($0.46). 12,053,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 4,595,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Mobico Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Mobico Group Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.79. The firm has a market cap of £211.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (134.80) (($1.81)) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobico Group

In other Mobico Group news, insider Phil White purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £95,700 ($128,421.90). 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

