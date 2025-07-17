PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,301 shares during the period. PVH accounts for 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 11.71% of PVH worth $398,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PVH by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $71.41 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

