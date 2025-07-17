OMV (OMVKY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OMV to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OMV has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OMV pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 58.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OMV is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OMV and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 OMV Competitors 455 1720 1961 110 2.41

As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given OMV’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMV has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.27% 7.32% 3.69% OMV Competitors 5.32% 9.17% 4.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion $1.57 billion 5.26 OMV Competitors $82.04 billion $5.62 billion 82.33

OMV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OMV rivals beat OMV on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

