Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 271,814 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,738,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,814 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for about 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $302,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of NWL opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

