Montis Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

