Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Resideo Technologies worth $46,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

REZI opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $66,067.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,709.44. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

