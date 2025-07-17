Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Zacks reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 176,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

