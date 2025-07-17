Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.28 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $401,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 384,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.