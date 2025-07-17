Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,783,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 3.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,025,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 32.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $379.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.76 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.