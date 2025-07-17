Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $846.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,750 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 3.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.72% of Tyson Foods worth $846,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

