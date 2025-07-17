Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $32.42 Million Position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

