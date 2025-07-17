Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,419 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

