Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 260 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.81.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

