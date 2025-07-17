Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

