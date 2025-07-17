Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 77 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Labcorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Labcorp worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,990. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $245.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.98 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

