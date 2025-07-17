Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,138 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $27,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,735,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,938,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

