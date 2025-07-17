Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 4,329 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $200,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 70.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

