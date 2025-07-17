Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 114 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $309.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

