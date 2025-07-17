Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

