Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $17.65 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $512.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $566.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

