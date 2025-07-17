Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $76.61 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

