Allen Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

