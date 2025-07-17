Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,121 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,121 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 130,871 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHG opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

