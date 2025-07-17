Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 241,879 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,757.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,879 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $69,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 340,725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,865.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,579 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $308.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.43 and its 200 day moving average is $284.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $309.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

