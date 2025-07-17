James Investment Research Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Winmark worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Trading Up 1.8%

WINA stock opened at $379.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.37 and its 200 day moving average is $372.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.56. Winmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $459.93.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 94.68%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.