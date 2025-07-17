Forum Financial Management LP Buys 352 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $300.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.65 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

