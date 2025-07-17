Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $505.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.76 and its 200 day moving average is $458.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.