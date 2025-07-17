Forum Financial Management LP Sells 500 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BHP Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

