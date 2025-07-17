Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 179,321 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 21.03% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $300,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 313,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

