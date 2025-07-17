Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 738,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.