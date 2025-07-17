Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.