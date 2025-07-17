Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

