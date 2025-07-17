Forum Financial Management LP Has $9.57 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 191,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 539,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.