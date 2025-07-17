Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,383,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 2.0%

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

