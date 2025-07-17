Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 1.11% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

