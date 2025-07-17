Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,183 Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $216.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

