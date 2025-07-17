Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,622 Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $216.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $221.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

