Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Invests $529,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after buying an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after buying an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after buying an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,196,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,221,000 after acquiring an additional 422,213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

