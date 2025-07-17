Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6%

NOC stock opened at $519.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.12 and a 200 day moving average of $486.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

