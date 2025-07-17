Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.