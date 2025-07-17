Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $112,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $416.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.17 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

