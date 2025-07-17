Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 359,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 296,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

