Members Trust Co Sells 340 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.