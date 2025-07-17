Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $419,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1%

MDLZ stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.