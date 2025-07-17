Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $508.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.60. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

