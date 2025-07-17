Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $223.31 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

