Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in State Street by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

